European Nuclear Deterrent: Dialogue Between Germany and France

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to develop a joint European nuclear deterrent. Merz emphasizes strengthening Europe's position within NATO rather than sidelining the alliance. This initiative aims to reinforce the relationship between Europe and its U.S. ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:00 IST
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the creation of a joint European nuclear deterrent.

Speaking at the opening of the Munich Security Conference, Merz highlighted the importance of building a robust, autonomous European pillar within NATO.

He stressed that this effort does not mean distancing from NATO, but enhancing Europe's contribution to the alliance while strengthening ties with the United States.

