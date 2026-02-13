Germany Eyes Acquisition of Poland's Piorun Defense System Amid Growing Military Needs

Left Menu

Germany has shown interest in purchasing Poland's Piorun anti-aircraft system, as confirmed by Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk. The acquisition underscores Poland's expanding defense industry's global influence. Poland plans significant investments in both foreign arms and domestic production amid continued threats from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:30 IST
Germany has expressed interest in acquiring the Polish-made Piorun man-portable anti-aircraft system, Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk announced on Friday.

This development highlights the global impact of Poland's defense innovations, Tomczyk noted, reflecting positively on the country's international standing. While a German Defence Ministry spokesperson refrained from commenting, significant implications abound for Poland's defense sector.

Poland is allocating substantial resources for defense, including investments in both foreign and domestic weaponry, due to perceived threats from Russia. The Polish parliament recently passed a law for access to low-interest loans through the EU SAFE program, predominantly benefiting local defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

