Europe's Stand: Germany and France Discuss Nuclear Deterrence Amid Shifting Global Dynamics

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Friday that Germany and France have initiated confidential talks aimed at bolstering a European nuclear deterrent. The announcement underscores the need for stronger European ties amidst shifting dynamics with the United States.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Merz called on the U.S. to restore trust in transatlantic relations, emphasizing that America cannot navigate the new era of global politics alone. Europe's leaders are striving to carve an independent path after a challenging year for transatlantic alliances.

The talks with France, EU's sole nuclear power, reflect growing European defense efforts. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledges a critical moment in transatlantic relations, urging continued cooperation despite recent tensions.

