Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

Twitter Inc's website was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours. Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

