Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack has announced a couple of new tools including new voice and video capabilities to improve collaboration in the work-from-anywhere world.

"We've reimagined how Slack can improve collaboration for anyone - no matter where or when they work. Here are just a few ways that we're helping teams to do their best work, digital-first," the company wrote in a blog post.

Advertisement

Firstly, a new audio tool called Slack huddles allows you to start live conversations. According to the company, the new tool is particularly useful when you want to discuss a complex topic on the fly without having to negotiate busy calendars, and want a break from being on camera. You can start a huddle in any channel or DM in just one click.

Slack Huddles is rolling out to paid teams.

Secondly, Slack has introduced a new way to easily create and share video, voice and screen recordings, allowing you to share ideas asynchronously on your own time. These new features will roll out to paid teams over the coming months.

When a recording is shared in Slack, anyone can watch whenever and in whatever way works best for them while an improved playback experience allows you to speed up or slow down the content read through the transcript or watch on the go from your phone.

In addition, both huddles and recordings will offer live captioning so that a more inclusive conversation takes place.

Lastly, you can schedule traditional messages or recordings to be sent later to your audience in Slack. All you need to do is draft a message and set it to publish at a custom time when your audience gets online. This feature is rolling out to all teams.

"With greater flexibility to send messages and new audio and video capabilities, workers will have more tools than ever to stay aligned, engaged and productive, so they can do their best work – wherever that might be," the company said.