Robinhood says experiencing crypto trading and display issues

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 06:04 IST
Online brokerage firm Robinhood said late Friday it is experiencing crypto trading and display issues on its platform and is investigating the issue.

"We’re currently experiencing crypto trading and display issues on Robinhood. We’re working to resolve them as soon as possible," according to a message on the status page of the company's website https://bit.ly/3rdetZU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

