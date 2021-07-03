Cherise forays into vending business with IoT-based kiosks 

Cherise India has forayed into vending business by launching a range of smart, IoT & Android-based kiosks.

The smart vending kiosk comes with its own proprietary Cherise IoT dashboard and app for monitoring the operations, said Cherise India, a venture set up by Parimal Shah, a third-generation tea sommelier from a family of tea farmers.

Advertisement

The Cherise vending machines dispense homemade style teas, coffees, milk and soups in a jiffy, a statement said.

Commenting on the development Cherise India Founder & CEO Parimal Shah said, ''Today, consumers carefully read all the ingredients that are being used to create a food or beverage formulation. They expect that their product is made using natural ingredients and they expect honest quality first and foremost. This is exactly what Cherise delivers.” Its smart vending machines, as well as beverages and formulations, are manufactured by us at its own plants, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)