Garmin launches 'NavIC' enabled handheld devices

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 11:59 IST
Garmin launches 'NavIC' enabled handheld devices
  • Country:
  • India

Garmin, a manufacturer of navigation products, has launched 'NavIC' enabled handheld devices in India, Indian Space Research Organisation has said.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also called NavIC- is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India.

Acknowledging Garmin's initiative to incorporate NavIC in handheld devices GPSMAP 66sr and GPSMAP 65s, the space agency also urged the company to make NavIC an integral part of all their upcoming satellite navigation based devices launched in India.

''NavIC enhances the accuracy and availability of signals in the hilly terrain as well as urban canyon, and the NavIC enabled handheld devices can harness this benefit,'' ISRO said.

NavIC is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary, which is its primary service area.

According to ISRO, IRNSS will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) which is provided to all the users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only to the authorised users.

The IRNSS System is expected to provide a position accuracy of better than 20 metres in the primary service area, it said.

The system that offers services like terrestrial and marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management, navigation aid for hikers and travellers, visual and voice navigation for drivers, was named ''NavIC'' (Navigation with Indian Constellation) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

