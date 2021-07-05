Samsung partners with Q CELLS to provide zero energy home solutions

Samsung said Monday it recently entered into a new strategic partnership with Q CELLS to combine their technological expertise to provide "zero energy home" solutions.

"We look forward to our collaboration with Q CELLS expanding our presence and strengthening the Samsung brand in global markets. We anticipate great synergy between Samsung's smart home appliances and SmartThings platform, and Q CELLS' solar energy and storage solutions," said Jaeseung Lee, president and head of Samsung Electronics' Digital Appliances Business.

Advertisement

The partnership will see the two companies working towards establishing new solutions in which Samsung's SmartThings Energy service is connected to Q CELLS' solar modules and energy storage systems (ESS), allowing homeowners to produce and store their own energy, then harness the SmartThings IoT platform to monitor and automatically optimize energy consumption in their home appliances and heat pumps (EHS, Eco Heating System). For instance, it could automatically switch home appliances that are connected to the platform to energy-saving mode at night or on cloudy days.

Samsung defines a zero energy home as one that becomes energy self-sufficient by only utilizing energy that is drawn from the home itself. This is achieved by both producing energy through renewables and reducing energy consumption.

Commenting on the new partnership, Q CELLS CEO Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, said, "We expect the partnership between these two Korean companies to provide our global customer base with even more competitive energy solutions."