BHEL supplies medical oxygen plant in record time

State-owned engineering firm BHEL has supplied medical oxygen plant in record time to SLG Hospitals - Hyderabad. In response to the critical situation arising out of shortage of medical oxygen in the second half of April, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has once again risen to the occasion by venturing into the manufacturing of medical oxygen plants, a BHEL statement said. BHEL's first medical oxygen plant developed and manufactured, using CSIR-IIP technology, was formally handed over to SLG Hospitals – Hyderabad in a record time of less than 35 days from receipt of order.

It had signed an agreement with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) on May 3, 2021, for the transfer of technology for medical oxygen plants of 500 LPM and higher using pressure vacuum swing adsorption (PVSA) technology. The agreement entails the development and deployment of 500 LPM medical oxygen plants and design upscaling to 1,000 LPM and more.

Work for the development of a prototype was initiated on a war footing in three of BHEL's biggest manufacturing units (Hyderabad, Bhopal and Haridwar).

In parallel, work on design upscaling of 1,000 LPM was also taken up.

The BHEL team, with the support of CSIR, quickly overcame the various challenges such as procurement of zeolite material and other components as well as those faced in the manufacturing process.

The prototype was completed by BHEL's Hyderabad unit on June 11, 2021, in a record time of less than 40 days from the date of signing of the agreement. The company was able to complete absorption of technology, procurement of materials and manufacture of the equipment in this short time. The design for a 1,000 LPM medical oxygen plant has also been completed and the prototype of this unit is also expected to be ready soon.

BHEL has already received commercial orders for the supply of both 500 LPM and 1,000 LPM PVSA plants to state hospitals. The other two units of BHEL are also manufacturing this equipment on a fast track basis, and a total of 10 units are to be supplied in July.

Deployment of these plants will further supplement the efforts initiated by the company during the second wave of COVID-19 towards the supply of medical oxygen, wherein BHEL's units located at Bhopal and Haridwar supplied over 5,75,000 cubic meters (80,000 cylinders) of medical oxygen to hospitals in their vicinity.

