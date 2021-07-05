OnePlus rolling out new update to Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is reportedly receiving a new software update in India. The OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update bumps up the phone's security patch level to June 2021 and brings along some camera and system improvements.

The latest update improves the fingerprint unlocking experience, charging speed as well as front camera experience on the newly-launched mid-ranged from OnePlus.

Advertisement

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update:

System

Improved the face unlock experience

Improved the charging speed

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera

Improved front camera performance

Reduced noise in dark areas of NIGHTSCAPE photos

Optimized the video call experience

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last month and it sports a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

Speaking about the cameras, the Nord CE 5G houses a triple rear camera array that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging.