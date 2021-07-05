Dirt 5 and other games to hit Amazon Luna+ this month

Amazon's cloud gaming service Luna recently announced several new games that will hit the Luna+ channel this month. These include DIRT 5, Saints Row The Third: Remastered, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition.

DIRT 5: July 15

Dirt 5, the most ambitious title yet in Codemasters' legendary off-road franchise, is coming to Luna+ on July 15. Take a trip around the world to and race on over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning, dynamic environments.

The game includes:

Star-studded Career: Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing.

Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing. Four-player split-screen: Local split-screen up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends.

Local split-screen up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends. Online modes, livery editor and more features

Saints Row: The Third - Remastered

Saints Row: The Third - Remastered offers enhanced graphics, improved lighting, reworked environments, and visual effects. Key features of the game include:

Weapons of Crass Destruction: Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun.

Crazy Character Customisation: Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to maskless ninja pirates.

Over The Top Co-op: Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner's flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base.

All DLC included: All three expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC from the original version.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition: July 8

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition brings an all-new story focusing on Squad E of the Federation. Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight in a desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand between them and victory.

The Complete Edition includes all DLC:

Squad E to the Beach

A Captainless Squad

Expert Level Skirmishes

The Two Valkyria

Advance Ops

A United Front with Squad 7

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition will launch on Luna+ on July 8.

Starting at USD5.99/month, the Luna+ game channel offers a growing library of new and favorite titles and allows users to stream games on two devices simultaneously.