Andhra govt renews bid to take over airstrip in Puttaparthi

Amaravati, July 5 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government has renewed its bid to take over the airstrip in Puttaparthi town in Anantapuramu district and launch commercial operations.

State Industries, Infrastructure and Investments Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy conferred with the Satya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R J Rathnakar and others in Puttaparthi on Monday and discussed the issue.

Launching commercial operations in the Puttaparthi airport will help in industrial growth in the region. Expansion of a biotech park, industrial development in Anantapuramu district and other developments are happening, so this will be crucial, the Minister told reporters after the talks.

The airstrip has been developed by the Trust and used for chartered services, especially for VIPs visiting the Satya Sai Baba ashram.

In 2012, the government of the then united Andhra Pradesh, headed by N Kiran Kumar Reddy, had sought to take over the airstrip and turn it into an airport for commercial operations.

But, the move did not make headway because of the political situation then.

If the Jagan Mohan Reddy governments efforts fructify, Puttaparthi could become the fourth airport in the Rayalaseema region of the State with one in each district.

