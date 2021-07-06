Noise launches new budget smartwatch in India

Wearables maker Noise has launched a new budget smartwatch, ColorFit Qube, in India. The wearable features a full touch display, eights sports modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring and other features.

The Noise ColorFit Qube is priced at Rs 2,499 and is offered in Beige Gold and Charcoal Grey colour options. It is available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart.

Specifications and features

The Noise ColorFit Qube sports a 1.4-inch TFT LCD with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and a plethora of customisable and cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch comes with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating and a Gesture control function that turns on the display when you raise your wrist to look at the screen.

The Noise ColorFit Qube features 8 sports modes including climbing, cycling, hiking, running, spinning, treadmill, walking, and yoga. Health monitoring features onboard the wearable include - 24-hour heart rate monitoring with regular alerts, sleep monitoring, distance travelled, calories burned, step tracker and more.

Smart features onboard the watch include remote music control, Find My Phone, incoming call notification and rejection, low battery reminder, Do Not Disturb mode, walk reminder, alarm and timer, among others.

The Noise ColorFit Qube is compatible with all Android phones running on Android version 5.1 or above and iPhones running on iOS 9 or above. It also supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

The watch is equipped with a 180mAh battery that is claimed to offer 7-day life and 25-day standby and takes about 2.5 hours to charge completely. It measures 41 x 37.3 x 10.4mm and weighs 32 grams.