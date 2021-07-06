Left Menu

White House: Kaseya attack shows U.S. companies must improve cybersecurity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Tuesday that a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya showed the need for companies and government agencies to improve their cybersecurity.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. officials would be meeting with Russian officials next week on cybersecurity issues.

