Left Menu

Microsoft's new Office UI available for testers now

American tech giant Microsoft started testing its new Office design today. Office Insiders can now access the new UI for testing before it's available to all Microsoft 365 users later this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:32 IST
Microsoft's new Office UI available for testers now
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Microsoft started testing its new Office design today. Office Insiders can now access the new UI for testing before it's available to all Microsoft 365 users later this year. As per The Verge, the software maker originally teased its design changes to Office last year before revealing last month that Office's new UI is designed to match the redesigned Windows 11 operating system.

The main changes in the new UI are a rounded look to the Office ribbon bar, with subtle tweaks to some of the buttons throughout Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Microsoft had originally teased more dramatic changes to its Office UI, which included moving toward more of a command bar instead of the traditional ribbon interface.

It looks like, for now at least, Microsoft is gradually bringing subtle changes to its Office design rather than fully ditching the ribbon interface. Microsoft is still working on adaptive commanding that will eventually see Office's ribbon interface replaced with a toolbar that can be undocked to float nearby actions you're taking in documents. Those changes are expected to appear on the web and mobile versions of Office first, ahead of any significant design overhauls to the main desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Microsoft said last year that these changes could take a year or two to roll out, so we're only starting to see the first changes in time for Windows 11 right now. This updated Microsoft Office interface is available for testers on both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

You will need to be part of the Office Insiders group and set to receive beta channel updates in Office settings. Once you've updated, a megaphone icon at the top of any Office app will let you toggle the new UI on or off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021