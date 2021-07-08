BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Tezepelumab Granted FDA Priority Review For Asthma

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - TEZEPELUMAB GRANTED FDA PRIORITY REVIEW FOR ASTHMA

* ASTRAZENECA - TEZEPELUMAB REGULATORY SUBMISSION ACCEPTED AND GRANTED FDA PRIORITY REVIEW IN US FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA * ASTRAZENECA - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE, FDA ACTION DATE FOR THEIR REGULATORY DECISION, IS DURING Q1 OF 2022. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

