Delhi govt integrating public transit systems with Google to reduce wait for buses: Gahlot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:30 IST
Delhi govt integrating public transit systems with Google to reduce wait for buses: Gahlot
The Delhi government is integrating all public transit systems with Google to create a multi-modal transit planner so that people won't have to wait for long for public buses, said the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.

Responding to a tweet by Gahlot in the matter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government is working hard to make the national capital's transport system user-friendly.

''Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner,'' Gahlot said in a tweet.

In response, to Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site, ''The Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi's transport system user friendly using technology.'' PTI SLB NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

