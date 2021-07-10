Left Menu

CeSRAC, NRAI launch consumer campaign on responsible alcohol consumption

CeSRAC, in collaboration with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), has launched a consumer empowerment campaign for safe and responsible alcohol consumption. The pilot program would be used across over 100 restaurants in leading metro cities -- New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Mumbai, said a statement from Centre for Safe and Responsible Alcohol Consumption (CeSRAC). Started in 2019, CeSRAC is a joint initiative of the industry body CII and International Spirit and Wine Association of India (ISWAI).

It had on Friday organised E-Forum called “Assuring Safety of Alcoholic Beverages at the Market Place using Technology and Stakeholder Collaboration”.

While delivering his keynote address in the forum, FSSAI Advisor (Science and Standards) N. Bhaskar stated about the need for advanced and validated technologies in our labs for authenticity testing of IMFL (Wines and spirits) and traditional liquors.

FSSAI Panel member for Alcoholic Beverages K Anu Appaiah emphasised the need for handheld devices to check the authenticity of the liquor as these would be useful for government officials, sellers, and consumers.

He urged the industry to support research and development in this area.

Besides, domain experts from organisations, including Alliance Against Counterfeit Spirits (AACS), International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), Scotch Whisky Research Institute (SWRI), Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL), ANI Technology, also addressed the digital event.

