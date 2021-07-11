New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 - in India, Europe and Globally. The latest update bumps up the phone's Android security patch to June 2021, reduces power consumption and extends the battery life as well.

The OTA also fixes a couple of issues on the OnePlus Nord. Here's the complete update changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update:

System

Extended battery life

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Fixed the issue of delayed notifications

Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios

Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

OnePlus recommends Nord users to ensure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before installing the update.

The OTA is having a staged rollout, therefore a limited number of users will receive it initially. A broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Builds:

IN:11.1.4.4.AC01DA

EU:11.1.4.4.AC01BA

GLO:11.1.4.4.AC01AA​

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is backed by a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The handset sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. For biometric authentication, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Speaking about the cameras, the OnePlus Nord is equipped with a quad rear camera system that comprises a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others.

For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera with EIS on the front.