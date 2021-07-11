Left Menu

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Aboard were Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company.The space plane then detached from the mother ship at an altitude of about 8 12 miles 13 kilometers and fired its engine, reaching the edge of space at about 53 miles 88 kilometers up.

Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has reached space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.

The feat vaults the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

With about 500 people watching, including Branson's wife, children and grandchildren, a twin-fuselage aircraft with his space plane attached underneath took off in the first stage of the flight. Aboard were Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company.

The space plane then detached from the mother ship at an altitude of about 8 1/2 miles (13 kilometers) and fired its engine, reaching the edge of space at about 53 miles (88 kilometers) up. After a few minutes of weightlessness for the crew, the space plane is supposed to glide to a runway landing.

