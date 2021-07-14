Group Calls Are Now up to 15 Participants at BiP

With more than 82 million downloads worldwide, the communication platform BiP has added another new one to its distinctive innovations to meet the needs and demands of its users. The maximum number of participants in HD-quality voice and group video calls via BiP has increased to 15. Thus, people who are far away from each other will get closer with BiP.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India BiP, developed by Turkish engineers and whose user data is protected in high-security data centres in Turkey, continues to be the pioneer of communication platforms with superior features that differ from its competitors. The number of participants for HD-quality audio and group video calls over BiP, a platform with more than 82 million downloads, has increased from 10 to 15 now. BiP, which nearly doubles the maximum number of participants compared to its competitors, will continue to be the meeting point for business and recreational meetings and the best option for crowded families who live apart from each other.

Stating that BiP has turned into a global player with millions of users in 192 countries worldwide, BiP Communication Technologies and Digital Services General Manager BurakAkıncı said: ''We have become one of the fastest-growing communication platforms internationally thanks to our group video calling, voice, and video calling from a web interface, disappearing messages, instant translation in 106 languages and money sending features that we have implemented long before competitor applications, as well as our transparent policy on personal data protection. We implemented another innovation and increased the number of participants in our group video call feature to 15. In the coming period, we will continue to equip our application with new features that will make a difference by taking the feedback and demands from our users into account''.

Switch from other applications is extremely easy Switching to BiP from other messaging apps is also extremely easy. Thanks to BIP's ''Group Moving'' feature, which everyone can use regardless of the operator around the world, users can quickly and easily transfer their groups and chat histories in the messaging app they used before to BiP. Furthermore, unlike other messaging apps, users can transfer their existing groups to BiP while automatically adding users who have installed BiP in the group without having to select them individually.

You can visit http://bit.ly/bip-indir for voice and video calls for up to 15 people in HD quality with BiP.

About BiP Operating in 192 countries, Turkey’s life and communication platform BiP offers HD-quality group video call with up to 15 people along with instant messaging and voice call features.

Allowing up to 1000 users in groups chats, BiP also enables shortcuts for frequently communicated users or groups on home screen. BiP has also recently announced superior such as dark mode and personalized menu. The application makes text formatting seamless with its recent feature which makes users to emphasize their words with bold, italics, strikethrough or underline in addition to chat archive.

To access the BiP's latest version at GooglePlay AppStore, GooglePlay and Huawei AppGallery please visit here

