PM Modi to inaugurate multiple railway projects, new attractions at Ahmedabad Science City tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate multiple railway projects and 3-new attractions at Science City, Ahmedabad on Friday. "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science", tweeted PM Modi.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Railways, the railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section. The Prime Minister will also flag off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Weekly Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

SS Rathore, Chairman, Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) project gave information about the refurbished railway station, which sports the look of a modern airport. The railway station located a few steps away from the Mahatma Mandir Conventional and Exhibition Centre is designed and provided with green building features. Special care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with special ticket counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking spaces. Sumit Awasthi, Divisional Railway Manager (WR), Ahmedabad said, "The Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar is becoming the venue of choice for organising national and international events such as exhibitions, conferences, etc. There was a lack of proper connectivity and accommodation. As a result, Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station has been redeveloped incorporating a 318-room swanky hotel within."

The station also features a 40-seater centralised AC waiting lounge and an art gallery with an LED wall display lounge. There are separate entry and exit gates surrounded by landscaped area. The Mehsana-Veretha meter gauge line has been converted into an electrified broad gauge line at a total project cost of Rs 367 crores (Rs 293 crores gauge conversion and Rs 74 crores electrification). The Vadnagar Railway Station which is part of the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage circuit has been redesigned by Indian Tourism giving it a heritage look with aesthetic stone carvings.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate an aquatic gallery, robotic gallery and the nature park in the Science City, Ahmedabad. The aquatic gallery spread over an area of 15,000 square metres will be the largest aquarium in India. It has 68 tanks showcasing 188 marine species including Penguins. A key attraction of the aquatic gallery is a 28-metre-long unique walk way tunnel. Aquatic gallery has been developed in collaboration with Marine Scape Eo-aquarium, New Zealand. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a robotic gallery that takes visitors through the history of evaluation of robots. Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery that showcases the pioneers of robotics technology and will provide a platform for visitors to explore the ever-evolving field of robotics. At the entrance is a huge replica of the transformer robot. The unique attraction of the gallery is the welcoming humanoid robot that communicates with visitors expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement.

Nature Park has many beautiful features like fog garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and open labyrinth (maze). It includes an interesting labyrinth designed for children. (ANI)

