Korea’s first commercial 5G Standalone service goes live

Samsung and KT Corporation (KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, have successfully launched the country's first commercial 5G SA network, ushering in a new wave of consumer experiences and business opportunities in the region.

"By introducing 5G SA services in Korea, we are taking a meaningful step in the 5G journey, and look forward to delivering more transformative experiences to customers and businesses with KT," said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

For this launch, Samsung provided KT with its end-to-end 5G network solutions - from Radio Access Network (RAN) to Core. On the other hand, KT facilitated a smooth transition to 5G SA by using Samsung's 5G RAN and Core, which can support 5G SA and NSA simultaneously.

In a press release on Thursday, Samsung said that the 5G SA network deployment will help accelerate KT's 5G vision to deliver socio-economic value and enhanced consumer experiences across Korea through the advancement of 5G.

"Our 5G SA service will be an important step in unlocking the full potential of 5G and it will bring new value to our customers. As a digital platform company, KT will continue to make efforts to help drive Korea's Digital New Deal and ensure our customers enjoy the best experiences and opportunities that 5G has to offer," said Youngsoo Seo, Senior Vice President and Director of Network Research Technology Unit, Network Group at KT.

Back in November 2020, Samsung and KT deployed a 5G common core network in Korea that can operate in both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes simultaneously.