Left Menu

Korea’s first commercial 5G Standalone service goes live

For this launch, Samsung provided KT with its end-to-end 5G network solutions - from Radio Access Network (RAN) to Core. On the other hand, KT facilitated a smooth transition to 5G SA by using Samsung's 5G RAN and Core, which can support 5G SA and NSA simultaneously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:39 IST
Korea’s first commercial 5G Standalone service goes live
Samsung and KT Corporation (KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, have successfully launched the country's first commercial 5G SA network. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung and KT Corporation (KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, have successfully launched the country's first commercial 5G SA network, ushering in a new wave of consumer experiences and business opportunities in the region.

"By introducing 5G SA services in Korea, we are taking a meaningful step in the 5G journey, and look forward to delivering more transformative experiences to customers and businesses with KT," said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

For this launch, Samsung provided KT with its end-to-end 5G network solutions - from Radio Access Network (RAN) to Core. On the other hand, KT facilitated a smooth transition to 5G SA by using Samsung's 5G RAN and Core, which can support 5G SA and NSA simultaneously.

In a press release on Thursday, Samsung said that the 5G SA network deployment will help accelerate KT's 5G vision to deliver socio-economic value and enhanced consumer experiences across Korea through the advancement of 5G.

"Our 5G SA service will be an important step in unlocking the full potential of 5G and it will bring new value to our customers. As a digital platform company, KT will continue to make efforts to help drive Korea's Digital New Deal and ensure our customers enjoy the best experiences and opportunities that 5G has to offer," said Youngsoo Seo, Senior Vice President and Director of Network Research Technology Unit, Network Group at KT.

Back in November 2020, Samsung and KT deployed a 5G common core network in Korea that can operate in both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes simultaneously.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021