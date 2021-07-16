Left Menu

Google Cloud opens second region in India with three availability zones

Google says the new Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities and new ways of working. As the second region in India, customers will benefit from improved business continuity planning with distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery, while maintaining data sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 07:49 IST
Google Cloud opens second region in India with three availability zones
The Delhi NCR Google Cloud region is the company's second region in India and 10th in the Asia Pacific.
  • Country:
  • India

Google on Thursday announced the launch of a new cloud region in India to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses in India and across the Asia Pacific. The Delhi NCR Google Cloud region is the company's second region in India and 10th in the Asia Pacific.

"Google Cloud is here to support businesses, helping them get smarter with data, deploy faster, connect more easily with people and customers throughout the globe, and protect everything that matters to their businesses. The cloud region in Delhi NCR offers new technology and tools that can be a catalyst for this change," the company wrote in a blog post.

Google says the new Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities and new ways of working. As the second region in India, customers will benefit from improved business continuity planning with distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery, while maintaining data sovereignty.

Additionally, Google Cloud customers operating in India also benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data. The region has three availability zones to protect against service disruptions and offers a portfolio of key products, including:

  • Compute Engine
  • App Engine
  • Google Kubernetes Engine
  • Cloud Bigtable
  • Cloud Spanner
  • BigQuery

Harnessing the potential of cloud requires the right data infrastructure and this expansion by Google Cloud will undoubtedly help Indian enterprises in their digital transformation journeys

Piyush N. Singh, Lead - India market unit & lead - Growth and Strategic Client Relationships, Asia Pacific and Latin America, Accenture

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021