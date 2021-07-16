Google Cloud opens second region in India with three availability zones

Google on Thursday announced the launch of a new cloud region in India to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses in India and across the Asia Pacific. The Delhi NCR Google Cloud region is the company's second region in India and 10th in the Asia Pacific.

"Google Cloud is here to support businesses, helping them get smarter with data, deploy faster, connect more easily with people and customers throughout the globe, and protect everything that matters to their businesses. The cloud region in Delhi NCR offers new technology and tools that can be a catalyst for this change," the company wrote in a blog post.

Google says the new Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities and new ways of working. As the second region in India, customers will benefit from improved business continuity planning with distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery, while maintaining data sovereignty.

Our newest #GoogleCloud region in Delhi NCR, makes us the only cloud service provider with 2 multi-zone regions in different seismic zones across India! This #CloudForIndia sets the next chapter of our commitment to building a digitally stronger economy → https://t.co/WYUy2Rkws9 pic.twitter.com/908lRMMqoL — Google Cloud India (@GoogleCloud_IN) July 15, 2021

Additionally, Google Cloud customers operating in India also benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data. The region has three availability zones to protect against service disruptions and offers a portfolio of key products, including:

Compute Engine

App Engine

Google Kubernetes Engine

Cloud Bigtable

Cloud Spanner

BigQuery