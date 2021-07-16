Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that officials from at least seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.

The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Natural Resources, State Taxation Administration, and State Administration for Market Regulation, according to the statement. CAC did not offer more details in its statement, but the involvement of several government agencies shows the heavier regulatory pressure on the nine-year-old company.

CAC launched the cybersecurity investigation into Didi just two days after it raised $4.4 billion from its New York initial public offering, citing the need to protect national security and the public interest. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on CAC's new statement.

