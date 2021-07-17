Left Menu

Collaboration between Delhi Police, DoT to help trace IMEI numbers of lost mobile phones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 01:21 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday said the 'Central Equipment Identity Register' project undertaken by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with the force will enable reporting, blocking and tracing of IMEI numbers of stolen or lost electronic devices.

The project, which has been launched in Maharashtra and Delhi to facilitate blocking and tracing of lost and stolen mobile phones, will discourage snatching and thefts of mobile phones and also help check their resale, officials said.

IMEI is a 15-digit identifier for each mobile phone used in the telecom network and according to the police, there have been many cases of cloned and duplicated IMEI handsets.

A senior officer of the force said following a complaint from a user of a lost or stolen mobile phone, after due validation, the device or the IMEI is marked as 'black-listed' through the ZIPNET system of the Delhi Police.

A list of all such black-listed devices is shared with the telecom service providers (TSPs) for blocking these devices.

''Once blocked, these devices will not be able to access any network pan India. If any person tries to use a blacklisted device using any SIM, the TSP concerned will capture the access log or traceability data containing details such as the mobile number and the IMEI, and report to the Central Equipment Identity Register to facilitate police action in tracing the device,'' the officer said.

