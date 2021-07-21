Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2021 Deals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Discover Joy with Great Deals, New Product Launches, Blockbuster Entertainment and more on Prime Day, this July 26 & 27 • Prime members can enjoy thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more • Over 300 new product launches from top Indian & global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, BoAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, FCUK, Max, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, The Moms Co, Huggies, HASBRO, Nescafe, Dabur, Cadbury, Himalaya, Whirlpool, IFB, LG and more available in India first to Prime members • Explore over 2000 new product launches from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) across categories including electronics from Action Pro, fashion products from Navlik, beauty products from The Man Company, jewellery sets from Satyamani, grocery from Chai Point, Khadi, handmade products from Shabari Emporium, and many more • Discover joy by shopping from thousands of young emerging brands from Indian startups under Amazon Launchpad, from over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar and over 680,000 women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli as well as from 50,000+ neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon and lakhs of other small sellers from all over India offering unique offers and deals on products • Get the year’s best deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices this Prime Day. The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 50% off; the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will be on deal for the first time ever this Prime Day • Save Big with 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions; Prime members enjoy unlimited 5% reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day in India at midnight on Monday, July 26 2021, that will run for 48 hours, offering Prime members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes. Prime members can enjoy thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 999/year or INR 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback.

Prime Day 2021 Deals Sneak Peek Smartphones and accessories • Select phones will see No cost EMI up to 12 months ensuring high affordability and easy payment tenures • Offers of up to INR 3000 off with coupons and extra up to INR 5000 off on smartphones • Get 6 month Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI tenure on HDFC Bank Cards • Up to 20% off on Tecno smartphones with additional Amazon coupons • Up to 30% off on vivo smartphones with an additional up to INR 2500 off with exchange.

• Up to 20% off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.

• Bestselling mobile accessories will be available starting INR 69 • Powerbanks starting INR 399 • Headsets starting INR 179 • OnePlus Smartphones: Up to INR 4000 off with Coupons and up to INR 5000 extra off on Exchange. Up to 9 Month No EMI offers also available.

• Xiaomi Smartphones: Up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to extra INR 3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models • Samsung Smartphones: Up to INR 10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers, up to 9 month No Cost EMI and 6 month free screen replacement • iQOO Smartphones: Up to 2000 savings using coupons with attractive EMI offers and free screen replacement offers • Apple iPhones: Great deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Pro Consumer Electronics • Up to 60% off on electronics and accessories • Up to 60% off on Cameras & accessories • Up to 75% off on Headphones • Up to INR 35000 off on Laptops • Lowest ever prices on bestselling Fitness trackers • Up to 50% off on Smartwatches • Up to 50% off on Printers • Up to 45% off on Tablets • Up to 60% off on Gaming accessories • Up to 70% off on Speakers • Up to 60% off on Data Storage devices • Up to 70% off on High Speed Routers • Up to 50% off on Computer components • Up to 60% off on Soundbars • Up to 50% off on monitors • Up to 70% off on WiFi smart home security cameras • Up to 75% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories • Up to 60% off on stationery, school supplies and office product TV & Large Appliances • Air conditioners | up to 40% off, NCEMI starting INR 1312/month • Refrigerators | up to 30% off, NCEMI starting INR 694/month • Washing machines | up to 30% off, NCEMI starting INR 766/month • Microwaves | Up to 35% off, NCEMI starting INR 459 /month • Chimneys | Up to 55% off, NCEMI starting INR 450/month • Up to 50 % off on 40 & 43 inch Smart TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months • Up to 60 % off on Large screen 4K TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months • Premium TVs Starting INR 1300/month, NCEMI available up to 18 months • Up to 60% off on Smart TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months • Up to 60% off on Projectors, NCEMI available up to 18 months Amazon Devices and Alexa Get the year’s best deals on Echo devices, and smart home combos of Echo & Alexa compatible bulbs, TVs, ACs and more • Save big on the bestselling Alexa Smart Home combo of Echo Dot 3rd Gen + smart colour bulb – get it at just INR 2,299 • Up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers and smart displays • Buy OnePlus U series TV (50/55/65 inches), get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at no additional cost • Buy Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV (50/55 inches), get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at just INR 999 • Get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at just INR 1,499 on purchase of selected smart TVs and ACs Save big with the year’s best deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders and more • Up to 50% off on Fire TV devices • Get 55% off on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot Select - limited period offer • Up to 50% off on Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs • Up to INR 4,000 off on Kindle eReaders Exciting offers on Alexa built-in devices • Get great deals on OnePlus and Xiaomi Alexa built-in Smartphones and experience Alexa hands-free on your mobile • Get best ever deals on Alexa built-in TVs, speakers and more • Check out the newly launched Alexa built-in smartwatches: boAt Xtend and Mi Revolve Active #JustAsk Alexa Get all the details about the event – explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses and new launches, Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music releases and more by just asking Alexa on your Alexa enabled devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what is Prime Day?” Android users can explore Prime Day deals and New Launches by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying “Alexa, go to Prime Day deals” and “Alexa, go to Prime Day launches” from anywhere on the Amazon app.

Amazon Fashion • Up to 70% off on Clothing • Up to 70% off on Footwear • Up to 70% off on Watches • Up to 70% off on Fashion Jewellery • Up to 70% off on Bags & Luggage • Up to 70% off on Frames and Sunglasses • Up to 70% off on Handbags and Wallets • Fossil, Michael Kors & More - Min 45% Off • Get great offers on latest fashion smartwatches from French Connection, FCUK, Maxima and more • Up to 60% off on premium silver jewellery by GIVA Home & Kitchen • Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Home appliances| Top brands |Wide Selection | No-Cost EMI on select products • Up to 70% off on Cookware & Dining | Top brands | Wide selection • Up to 70% off on Home & Décor | Wide Selection, Top Brands • Up to 40% off on Water Purifiers | Top brands | Wide Range | Free Installation • Up to 60% off on Garden & Outdoors | Top Brands | No-Cost EMI available • Minimum 30% off on Cardio & home gym equipment: Treadmills, dumbbells & more | No-Cost EMI on top brands | Free installation Assistance • Up to 40% off on fitness trackers | GOQii, Garmin, Suunto & more | No-Cost EMI on select models • Up to 40% off on cycles and cycling accessories | No-Cost EMI on select models | Top brands • Up to 70% off on fitness & sporting gear from top brands: Reebok, Cult Fit, Hero cycles & more • Up to 45% off on Professional tools | Drill machines, angle grinder, Marble cutters & accessories | NCEMI | Top brands • Up to 50% off: Live Plants and Planters • Bedsheets from Top Brands Starting INR 249 | Min 50% off on premium bedsheets • Smart Lights starting INR 399 • Up to 50% off: Solar Panels, Invertors, Batteries and Solar Gadgets • Starting INR 99 Cleaning supplies from top brands such as 3M, Pidilite & Kimberly Clark • Up to 60% off on Car & bike parts & accessories and accessories | Top brands | Wide Selections • Up to 60% off on Professional supplies | Doctors, Engineers, Hobbyists, Movers & packers, Contractors, Small scale retailers, Restaurant owners & chefs | Wide selection | No-Cost EMI available • Up to 25% off Helmets by Steelbird, Vega, Axor, Royal Enfield & more Furniture • Up to 70% off on Furniture • Up to 70% off on Work from Home furniture, NCEMI starting INR 145/month • Up to 60% off on Home storage and organization • Up to 60% off on Sofas, coffee tables & more, NCEMI starting INR 390/month • Up to 60% off on mattresses, NCEMI starting INR 370/month • Up to 60% off on beds, wardrobes & more, NCEMI starting INR 355/month • Top offers from brands like Pepperfry, Duroflex, Sleepyhead & more Daily Essentials • Get fit with up to 40% off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Optimum nutrition & more • Stay healthy with up to 25% off on immunity & wellness supplements • Up to 40% off on Healthcare & mobility aids • Up to 20% off on laundry products & cleaning supplies • Indulge in your favourites: Maggi, Cadbury & more with up to 30% off on the range • Enjoy your morning cup of tea & coffee with up to 20% off on beverages • A healthy start to a healthy day: Up to 25% off on breakfast essentials • Happy Babies with up to 50% off Diapers & Wipes from top brands • Up to 40% off Baby Bath & Skin care range • Up to 42% off breast pumps, sterilizers and more • Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more • Up to 60% off on Massagers & wellness devices • Up to 40% off on Pet Food Products • Up to 60% off on Pet Grooming Products Beauty and Personal Care • Up to 70% off on Beauty & Makeup • Up to 60% off on Bath Shower & Fragrances • Up to 50% off on Luxury Skincare, Haircare & Fragrances • Shampoos, deos & more by WOW | Up to 60% off • Free Lipstick on all MyGlamm products above INR 499 • Up to 30% | Trimmers from top brands | Philips, Vega and more • Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more Books, Games, Toys & More • Up to 70% off on Books, Toys, gaming & more • Up to 50% off on books & e-learning • Save minimum 10% on Indoor toys from top brands • Up to 30% off on top board games from Hasbro & Mattel • 2000+ exciting deals across learning toys, games, vehicles & more • Up to 55% off on Video games and accessories • Up to 70% off on business and security software Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar: • Up to 70% Off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom • Up to 55% Off on Block Printed Furnishing from Blocks Of India from Rajasthan • Up to 55% Off on Rajasthani Katputli Home Products from JH Gallery • Up to 45% Off on Handmade Blue Pottery Home Products from Shivkripa Blue Pottery from Jaipur • Up to 70% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from Season Creations • Up to 45% Off on Handcrafted Wooden Home Products from Craft Castle from Uttar Pradesh • Up to 50% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from ASCart • Up to 65% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from Vaibhav Industries • Up to 70% Off on Handstitched Shoes from Karaddi from Agra • Up to 45% Off on Bengal Handloom Sarees from TJ Sarees Shop exciting deals and offers from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli: • Up to 70% off on party accessories and decor item from Party Propz • Up to 45% off on handbags from Zouk • Up to 60% off on cushion cover from Fab Nation • Up to 35% off on Dry Fruits and Nuts from Spicy Cart • Up to 15% off on Home Decor from Pepme • Up to 30% off on electronics and accessories from Brain Freezer • Up to 60% off on clothing and accessories from Vastraa Fusion • Up to 20% off on Premium Nutrition Food Products from Sirimiri • Up to 60% off on headphones from CPU Tech • Up to 70% off on office Products from Craft Maniacs Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad: • Up to 20% off on Tea by TGL Co. The Good Life Company • Up to 60% off on Home and Kitchen Accessories by RUHE • Up to 50% off on Home & Kitchen products by SOLARA • Up to 40% off on mattress by SleepyCat • Up to 20% off on Grocery products by Nutriorg • Up to 29% Off on Health and Personal care products by DR. VAIDYA'S • Up to 10% off on Nutrition supplements by PRO360 • Up to 70% off on Embroidery Kurta by Indiankala4u • Up to 65% off on Beauty and intimate wash products from Skin elements • Up to 30% off on Anti-Theft Backpack by Arctic Fox Offers by small and medium businesses & Local Shops: • Up to 70% off on Men’s shoes from Prolific Global • Up to 47% off on Grocery from B&B Organics • Up to 52% off on Office products from Lad workspaces • Up to 70% off on Backpacks from Fair Deal Traders • Up to 70% off on Pet Products from Dogz & Dudez • Up to 55% off on Serveware from GOODHOMES • Up to 86% off on Cushion overs from V S Lifestyle • Up to 58% off on Phone case from WISHONLINE • Up to 74% off on Furniture from EAGLE FURNITURE • Up to 61% off on Stainless steel products from S&S MARKETING CORPORATION • Up to 88% off on women apparel from Texco Amazon Programs • Amazon Pantry - Stock up & Save 50% on Monthly Groceries on Amazon Pantry • Amazon Fresh - Get up to INR 150* cashback on fruits, vegetables and groceries.

*T&C apply Prime Day 2021 New Product Launches • Smartphones o OnePlus Nord 2 o Redmi Note 10T 5G o Samsung M21 2021 Edition o iQOO 7 Orange variant o Tecno Camon 17 Series • Consumer Electronics o Lenovo Legion 27-inch QHD Gaming Near Edgeless Monitor, IPS Panel, 165Hz, 1ms, 350 Nits Brightness, Anti-Glare, NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology, TUV Certified Eye Comfort - Y27q-20 (Raven Black) o LG 34-inch (86.7 cm) 21:9 UltraWide QHD/2K (3440 x 1440) Color Calibrated IPS Monitor, sRGB 95%, HDR 10, Height Adjustable, Speaker (7W x 2), HDMI x 2 o boAt headphones & smartwatches o Intel powered laptops o AMD powered laptops o Noise headphones & smartwatches o Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro o Boult TWS and Neckband o GoPro HERO9 Black — Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Vide 20MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization, Dual Screen with Free GoPro 3-Way Grip Tripod o Crossbeats Orbit Sport and Ignite 2 smartwatch o Huawei Band 6 o Kadence Acoustic Guitars • TV & Large Appliances o IFB 6.5- 7kg Fully Automatic front load washing machine o Whirlpool 190- 300L, single & double door refrigerators o LG 190-215 L single door refrigerator o LG 9kg fully automatic front load washing machine o Godrej 6kg - 8 kg fully automatic top load & front load washing machines o Samsung 198-250L single door & double door refrigerators o Godrej 224-295L single door & double door refrigerators o Whirlpool 1-1.5 Ton Wifi Inverter ACs o LG 55 inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TVs o Sony Bravia XR 65 inch 4K UHD Google TV o Shinco 40 inch Smart LED TVs with Alexa built in • Amazon Fashion o FCUK's Series 2 smart watch with Bluetooth calling & SpO2 monitor o New designs from top clothing brands like USPA, max, Hopscotch, Arrow, Allen Solly o Smart luggage range Evoa from Samsonite o Latest collection in sportswear by Adidas, Puma, Reebok and more o New smartwatches by fashion brands like Maxima, Helix and more o New and trendy styles from brands like Metro, Mochi, Catwalk, Crocs and more o Refreshing new designs for bags and handbags from brands like Lavie, American Tourister, Safari and more • Beauty and Personal Care o Maybelline's Girls Gotta Go Out Kit with everyday makeup and matching mask o Superfoods haircare range by MyGlamm o ‘Smooth Perfect’ range by Schwarzkopf o Lipsticks, Lip Paints and Skincare by Lakme o Nivea’s ‘Naturally Good’ range of shower gels, body lotions and roll-ons o Luxury beauty giftsets from The Body Shop, KAMA Ayurveda and Just Herbs o Ananya Panday signature collection | Hair care range from Vega • Daily Essentials o Surf Excel Capsules - laundry pods o Nescafe Gold Coffee Moments pack o Cadbury Love Occasion chocolate box o Big Muscles Nutrition plant based biotin o Kissan Peanut butter o The Moms Co premium baby wipes o Drools Finsters Fish Food • Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances o 50+ new launches in Home & kitchen category o Tools & accessories by BOSCH o Cooking essentials from Prestige o Cultsport equipment and gym wear | New models available on Amazon.in o New range of GOQii trackers for Kids o Launches across top brands like Home Centre, Pepperfry, Solimo & more o Stone & Beam, Wudville, Polestar & more brand launches during Prime day o Suunto sports watches and Garmin Venu 2S | Up to 40% off | Amazon exclusive | No-Cost EMI on select models o Water Purifier from Eureka forbes o Water Heater & mixer grinder from Bajaj o Cooking essentials from Prestige o Mixer grinder, pressure cooker & kettles from Pigeon • Toys: o 150+ new launches across puzzles, vehicles, slides, learning toys, games from brands Hasbro, Funskool, Smartivity, Shifu and more.

o 5 New & exciting range of games from Hasbro o 5 new Latest learning toys from Shifu and Smartivity • Books & Video games o Tales From My Heart | Digitally signed book by Ruskin Bond o 10+ New titles from top publishers like Westland, Dreamland, Om Books International o New launches in Video Game accessories from top brands Every Day Made Better with Prime Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books: magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.

