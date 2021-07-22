Left Menu

China weighs serious penalties for Didi after market debut - Bloomberg News

Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for Didi Global Inc after the ride-hailing giant's initial public offering last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Earlier this month, the CAC launched a data-related cybersecurity probe into Didi just two days after the company raised $4.4 billion from its New York initial public offering. Regulators also ordered Didi to remove its apps in China, which Didi said might hurt its revenue.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:00 IST
  • China

Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for Didi Global Inc after the ride-hailing giant's initial public offering last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Regulators view Didi's decision to go public despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) as a challenge to Beijing's authority, the report quoted sources as saying. (https://bloom.bg/2UuxfSA)

Didi, whose shares were down 2.8% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The CAC last week said officials from at least seven departments sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi.

Regulators are weighing a range of potential punishments, including a fine, suspension of certain operations or the introduction of a state-owned investor for Didi, according to Bloomberg News. Earlier this month, the CAC launched a data-related cybersecurity probe into Didi just two days after the company raised $4.4 billion from its New York initial public offering.

Regulators also ordered Didi to remove its apps in China, which Didi said might hurt its revenue.

