Central team probing bid flu death in Gurugram: Official

A central team is in Gurugram, Haryana for epidemiological investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy due to H5 avian influenza, an Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Ministry official said on Thursday. The official said the ministry immediately constituted a four-member committee for epidemiological investigation following media reports on the case.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also been requested to provide the details of the case regarding its complete history, progress of case, place and time of first reporting and initial findings so that a detailed investigation can be initiated, the official said. ''The team has already moved to Gurgaon after receipt of nomination from NCDC,'' the ministry official said, adding the investigation is in progress.

