OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India

OnePlus' next smartphone in its Nord series called the OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India on Thursday. The OnePlus Buds Pro, the truly wireless earbuds (TWS), also made a debut at the virtual event. The event was live-streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G joined the company's Nord series that already includes OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The highlights of the newly-released smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 65 W Warp Charge.

OnePlus Nord 2 also comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HDR10+ certification. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in three colours, Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and the India exclusive Green-Wood. The Phone will ship with OxygenOS 11.3 out of the boxy, with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The Nightscape Ultra mode on the smartphone is capable of taking pictures in extremely dark scenes. The new device also features Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM support for better and faster connectivity, along with Haptics 2.0 for better feedback. The phone will go on sale via Amazon. OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and will go on open sale starting July 28. The early access sale will start on July 26.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. As for the earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro have features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 38 hours of battery life.

The buds come with a short stem design. It has silicone ear tips for better grip and noise isolation. The company claimed that the smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature cancels out noise by up to 40 decibels. The earbuds are IP55 rated for splash and dust resistance. Other key features include a 94ms latency, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and 11mm drivers.

The India pricing for the OnePlus Buds Pro has not been revealed yet. OnePlus will be announcing the same later. The earbuds will be available in two colours: Matte Black and Glossy White. (ANI)

