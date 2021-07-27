Samsung launches Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the Odyssey Neo G9, the industry's first Quantum Mini LED curved gaming monitor that takes gaming to the next level. It will be available globally by 9 August 2021 with pre-orders beginning on July 29, 2021.

The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor utilizes the same Mini LED technology built into Samsung's latest Neo QLED lineup. This next-generation display technology is enabled by Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin microlayers filled with many more LEDs.

Advertisement

In addition, utilizing the Quantum Matrix Technology, which harnesses enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source, the Quantum Mini LEDs makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones. The Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification received from Germany's VDE alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor features an ultra-wide 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio that offers Dual Quad High-Definition with 5,120 x 1,440 pixels resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The display comes with TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification.

In terms of connectivity, the monitor provides Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR via HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Lastly, the Odyssey Neo G9 monitor comes with the CoreSync feature that allows users to personalize their setup with the multiple color mode, for world-blending immersion.