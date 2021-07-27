Left Menu

Google Workspace admins can now use dynamic groups for group-based policies

This also reduces manual work for Workspace Admins and helps improve security by relying on an external source of truth systems for user attributes, the company said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:37 IST
Google Workspace admins can now use dynamic groups for group-based policies
Representative image Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • United States

Google is extending the ability for Workspace admins to use dynamic groups to manage policies beyond static groups and organizational units (OUs). They can now use dynamic groups to manage policies for their users in the Admin console.

For instance, Workspace admins can now use dynamic attribute-based groups to automate tasks such as "turn drive off for everyone in Europe through the Admin Console".

In an official blog post on Monday, Google said, "This change gives admins greater control and flexibility when managing Workspace policies for users in their organization. For instance, rather than applying policies to a specific group which is updated manually at large, admins can apply policies to a dynamic group that stays up-to-date automatically."

This also reduces manual work for Workspace Admins and helps improve security by relying on an external source of truth systems for user attributes, the company said.

The ability to use dynamic security groups for group-based policies is rolling out to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021