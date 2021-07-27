Google Workspace admins can now use dynamic groups for group-based policies

Google is extending the ability for Workspace admins to use dynamic groups to manage policies beyond static groups and organizational units (OUs). They can now use dynamic groups to manage policies for their users in the Admin console.

For instance, Workspace admins can now use dynamic attribute-based groups to automate tasks such as "turn drive off for everyone in Europe through the Admin Console".

In an official blog post on Monday, Google said, "This change gives admins greater control and flexibility when managing Workspace policies for users in their organization. For instance, rather than applying policies to a specific group which is updated manually at large, admins can apply policies to a dynamic group that stays up-to-date automatically."

This also reduces manual work for Workspace Admins and helps improve security by relying on an external source of truth systems for user attributes, the company said.

The ability to use dynamic security groups for group-based policies is rolling out to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.