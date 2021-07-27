Dassault Systemes lifts 2021 outlook on strong software sales

French software company Dassault Systemes on Tuesday hiked its 2021 forecasts on the back of strong momentum in its cloud and software licensing revenue.

The company, which makes 3D design software and tech solutions for manufacturing, infrastructure, and healthcare groups, now expects non-IFRS revenue growth of 10%-11% this year, from the previous forecast of 9%-10%.

This would bring its 2021 earnings per share (EPS) outlook to 0.89 euros-0.91 euros, compared with previous forecast of 0.85 euros-0.86 euros, adjusting for the company's five-for-one stock split earlier this month.

