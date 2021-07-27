Olympics-Cycling-Neff leads Swiss sweep in women's mountain bike
Reuters | Izu | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:52 IST
Jolanda Neff led a Swiss clean sweep of medals in the Olympic women's mountain bike event with a masterful victory on a slippery Izu circuit on Tuesday.
Former world champion Neff got ahead early as several favorites made mistakes in a chaotic start and produced an error-free ride to win by one minute 10 seconds from teammate Sina Frei.
Linda Indergand completed the Swiss dominance as she took the bronze medal.
