Olympics-Cycling-Neff leads Swiss sweep in women's mountain bike

Jolanda Neff led a Swiss clean sweep of medals in the Olympic women's mountain bike event with a masterful victory on a slippery Izu circuit on Tuesday.

Former world champion Neff got ahead early as several favorites made mistakes in a chaotic start and produced an error-free ride to win by one minute 10 seconds from teammate Sina Frei.

Advertisement

Linda Indergand completed the Swiss dominance as she took the bronze medal.

Also Read: Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Brazil do double over Argentina, Swiss women on top

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)