BRIEF-Moderna Says Co's Ex-U.S. Manufacturing Partners Are Facing Delays Due To Laboratory Testing Operations That Occurred In Past Days

Moderna Inc: * CO'S EX-U.S. MANUFACTURING PARTNERS ARE FACING DELAYS DUE TO LABORATORY TESTING OPERATIONS THAT OCCURRED IN THE PAST DAYS

* WE DO NOT HAVE STOCK IN STORAGE TO SMOOTH THESE TYPES OF SHORTFALLS OR DELAYS * THE DELAY IS LEADING TO A SHORT-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN THE UPCOMING 2-4 WEEKS

* CO AND ITS MANUFACTURING PARTNERS ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO MINIMIZE THE SHORT FALL ACROSS ALL IMPACTED NATIONS * WILL REMAIN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH GOVERNMENTS, RECOGNIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF DELIVERY PLANNING FOR VACCINATION ROLL-OUT Further company coverage:

