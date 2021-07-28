New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro
The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are receiving a new software update in the NA region, with EU and IN regions to shortly follow, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.
The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch, reduced power consumption and improved camera stability.
Builds:
OnePlus 7
- IN: 11.0.2.1GM57DA
- EU: 11.0.2.1GM57BA
- NA: 11.0.2.1.GM57AA
OnePlus 7 Pro
- IN: 11.0.2.1.GM21DA
- EU: 11.0.2.1GM21BA
- NA: 11.0.2.1.GM21AA
Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update:
System
- Reduced Power consumption
- Improved overheating control management
- Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms
- Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06
File Manager
- Fixed the crash issue of the application
Camera
- Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size
- Improved the stability
Phone
- Optimized the dialpad UI display effect
As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages, meaning it will be received by a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs. You can check it manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.
