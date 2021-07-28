Left Menu

New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch, reduced power consumption and improved camera stability to both OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are receiving a new software update in the NA region, with EU and IN regions to shortly follow, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch, reduced power consumption and improved camera stability.

Builds:

OnePlus 7

  • IN: 11.0.2.1GM57DA
  • EU: 11.0.2.1GM57BA
  • NA: 11.0.2.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • IN: 11.0.2.1.GM21DA
  • EU: 11.0.2.1GM21BA
  • NA: 11.0.2.1.GM21AA​

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update:

System

  • Reduced Power consumption
  • Improved overheating control management
  • Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms
  • Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager

  • Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera

  • Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size
  • Improved the stability

Phone

  • Optimized the dialpad UI display effect

As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages, meaning it will be received by a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs. You can check it manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

