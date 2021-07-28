New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are receiving a new software update in the NA region, with EU and IN regions to shortly follow, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch, reduced power consumption and improved camera stability.

Advertisement

Builds:

OnePlus 7

IN: 11.0.2.1GM57DA

EU: 11.0.2.1GM57BA

NA: 11.0.2.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

IN: 11.0.2.1.GM21DA

EU: 11.0.2.1GM21BA

NA: 11.0.2.1.GM21AA​

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update:

System

Reduced Power consumption

Improved overheating control management

Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms

Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager

Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera

Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size

Improved the stability

Phone

Optimized the dialpad UI display effect

As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages, meaning it will be received by a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs. You can check it manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.