Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud on Wednesday announced the opening of a new region in Melbourne which joins the existing 26 Google Cloud regions worldwide. The Melbourne region is the second Google Cloud region in Australia and 11th to open in the Asia Pacific.

"Google Cloud is here to support businesses, helping them get smarter with data, deploy faster, connect more easily with people and customers throughout the globe, and protect everything that matters to their businesses. The cloud region in Melbourne offers new technology and tools that can be a catalyst for this change," Google said.

With the opening of the new Melbourne region, customers will benefit from improved business continuity planning with distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery whilst maintaining data sovereignty in-country. Google Cloud customers operating in Australia and New Zealand will benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data.

The Google Cloud Melbourne region has three zones to protect against service disruptions and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

To expand connectivity across the Australia and New Zealand region, Google said it will work with partners to establish subsea cables and new Dedicated Cloud Interconnect locations and points of presence in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane and Auckland.

"Collectively, this will deliver geographically distributed and secure infrastructure to customers across Australia and New Zealand - which is especially important for those in regulated industries such as Financial Services and the Public Sector," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.