Olympics-2020-Tennis-Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win men's doubles gold

The battle between the countrymen also produced Croatia’s first silver after three bronze medals at previous Games -- two at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and one at Athens 2004. New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won the bronze by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6(3) 6-2 to secure their country’s first ever Olympic tennis medal.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:43 IST
Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the Olympics men's doubles final to win their country's first-ever gold medal in the sport. The battle between the countrymen also produced Croatia's first silver after three bronze medals at previous Games -- two at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and one at Athens 2004.

New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won the bronze by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6(3) 6-2 to secure their country's first-ever Olympic tennis medal. New Zealander Anthony Wilding had won a bronze medal as part of a combined Australasian team in 1912.

