Samsung SEED Lab to let students conduct research in emerging cutting-edge tech areas

At the Samsung SEED Lab, KLE Tech students and faculty members will get an opportunity to work on joint research and development projects along with senior Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) engineers working in the mobile camera tech, speech and text recognition, machine learning and other domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Samsung said Monday it has established "Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Lab", a world-class artificial intelligence, machine learning and data engineering lab at the KLE Technological University in Karnataka's Hubballi. The lab will enable young Millennials and Gen Z students to research and solve real-world problems via cutting-edge innovation and become industry-ready.

India is a repository of young Millennials and Gen Z talent. At Samsung, we envision this lab to become a hub of young minds igniting India's innovation ecosystem, build capabilities among the students to make them industry-ready, and also promote industry-academia collaboration.

Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

Spread over 3,000 sq. ft., the Samsung SEED Lab is equipped with facilities such as a special dark room with lighting equipment to conduct experiments on multimedia in varied lighting conditions, devices and accessories, image quality analysis tools, to name a few. The lab also has backend infrastructure large volumes of data is stored, processed and archived, Samsung said in a press release.

Collaborative research projects will be open to third and fourth-year B.Tech and M.Tech students as well as to Ph.D. scholars. In addition, students will also get an opportunity to publish papers jointly with SRI-B engineers. At the end of each project, all students will receive certificates for their contributions.

Commenting on this development, Dr Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor, KLE Technological University, Hubballi, Karnataka, said, "The Samsung SEED lab is a great initiative that gives the students the opportunity to learn and work under SRI-B engineers on research projects that address the issues facing the world."

