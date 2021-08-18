Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

South Korean game developer Krafton has finally released the much-awaited iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The app is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPad users.

The BGMI app is compatible with iPhones and iPod Touch running on iOS 11.0 or later, iPads running iPadOS 11.0 or later. It weighs 1.9GB in size and is free to download and play.

Meanwhile, in an official release on early Wednesday, Krafton notified that maintenance on the authentication system of the iOS version is underway (06:40 - 09:40), therefore, accounts linked with Apple ID will not be able to log in during the maintenance period.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new, free to play battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. Players can go solo, or team up with their friends to answer the call of duty and take their enemies head-on.

"With detailed monthly new content updates and world-class collaborations, there is always something to look forward to in this battle royale game. As we progress down the calendar, we will hear more and more feedback from you on India's favourite game, we will work with partners and bring exciting new collaborations your way," reads the game description on the Apple App Store.