Asus ROG Phone 3 getting new update with August security patch, one-hand mode

Late last month, the Asus ROG Phone 3 was updated to Android 11 and now the gaming flagship is receiving a new ROG UI-based software update (version 18.0410.2108.158) that brings the one-hand mode UI functions as well as the August 2021 Android security patch.

The update also fixes the issue of the P-sensor failing randomly after upgrading the OS to Android 11. The update is rolling out to the worldwide units of the ROG Phone 3 bearing the model number 'ZS661KS'.

Below is the complete changelog for the update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-08 Added one-hand mode UI function Fixed randomly P-sensor failure after upgrading to Android 11 Support dynamic themes

As always, the update is being pushed in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it today. To check if there is new firmware available for your device, navigate to Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 boasts a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device is armoured with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage. It features ultrasonic AirTriggers 3 with Dual Partition functionality and motion sensor-based touch input for a console-like gaming experience.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultrawide secondary camera with 125-degree FOV, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is backed by a 6000mAh battery and supports side charging to let you charge the device when gaming in landscape mode. Other features onboard the smartphone include dual front-firing 7-magnet stereo loudspeakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor