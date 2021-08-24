IBM Software Labs to set up development centre in Ahmedabad

Tech giant IBM on Tuesday said it is working to set up a product engineering, design and development centre in Ahmedabad to advance hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

IBM Software Labs are among the leading global innovation centres that develop and deliver next-generation software portfolio and cloud offerings.

Advertisement

In a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel and IBM India Software Labs Vice-President Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM India Software Labs' operations in Gujarat, including establishing a development centre in Ahmedabad.

The Centre will focus on developing solutions while leveraging global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies, including AI, security and automation to support the requirements of the government and global customers, IBM said in a statement.

''IBM India is the microcosm of the IBM corporation and we are committed to furthering the country's vision of Make in India, for India and the world.

''IBM brings its leading technologies and global best practices to India, including in product engineering and software manufacturing domain and we hope to do that in Gujarat as well,'' Patel said.

The expansion in Gujarat would provide the company access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability, he added.

Currently, IBM Software Labs operates from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)