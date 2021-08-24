Left Menu

IBM Software Labs to set up development centre in Ahmedabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:25 IST
IBM Software Labs to set up development centre in Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

Tech giant IBM on Tuesday said it is working to set up a product engineering, design and development centre in Ahmedabad to advance hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

IBM Software Labs are among the leading global innovation centres that develop and deliver next-generation software portfolio and cloud offerings.

In a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel and IBM India Software Labs Vice-President Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM India Software Labs' operations in Gujarat, including establishing a development centre in Ahmedabad.

The Centre will focus on developing solutions while leveraging global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies, including AI, security and automation to support the requirements of the government and global customers, IBM said in a statement.

''IBM India is the microcosm of the IBM corporation and we are committed to furthering the country's vision of Make in India, for India and the world.

''IBM brings its leading technologies and global best practices to India, including in product engineering and software manufacturing domain and we hope to do that in Gujarat as well,'' Patel said.

The expansion in Gujarat would provide the company access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability, he added.

Currently, IBM Software Labs operates from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021