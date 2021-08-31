OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 - in several markets. The update bumps up their security patch level to August 2021 and also brings along the Bitmoji AOD feature to the flagship series. Additionally, the Indian units of the devices are also getting the OnePlus Store app with this update.

The update is rolling out to the global units of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the EU region to shortly follow. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro users globally are receiving the update, with EU and IN regions to soon follow.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7/7T series' OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update:

System

Optimized the stability of the NFC feature

Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.08

Ambient Display

Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store（Only India)

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Build numbers

OnePlus 7

EU: 11.0.3.1GM57BA

GLO: 11.0.3.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

EU: 11.0.3.1GM21BA

GLO: 11.0.3.1.GM21AA​

OnePlus 7T

IN: 11.0.3.1.HD65AA

EU: 11.0.3.1.HD65BA

GLO: 11.0.3.1.HD65AA​

OnePlus 7T Pro​

IN: 11.0.3.1.HD01AA

EU: 11.0.3.1HD01BA

GLO: 11.0.3.1.HD01AA

As usual, the OTA is rolling out in batches, hence it will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.