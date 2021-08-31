Left Menu

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:33 IST
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 - in several markets. The update bumps up their security patch level to August 2021 and also brings along the Bitmoji AOD feature to the flagship series. Additionally, the Indian units of the devices are also getting the OnePlus Store app with this update.

The update is rolling out to the global units of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the EU region to shortly follow. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro users globally are receiving the update, with EU and IN regions to soon follow.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7/7T series' OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update:

System

  • Optimized the stability of the NFC feature
  • Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.08

Ambient Display

  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store（Only India)

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Build numbers

OnePlus 7

  • EU: 11.0.3.1GM57BA
  • GLO: 11.0.3.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • EU: 11.0.3.1GM21BA
  • GLO: 11.0.3.1.GM21AA​

OnePlus 7T

  • IN: 11.0.3.1.HD65AA
  • EU: 11.0.3.1.HD65BA
  • GLO: 11.0.3.1.HD65AA​

OnePlus 7T Pro​

  • IN: 11.0.3.1.HD01AA
  • EU: 11.0.3.1HD01BA
  • GLO: 11.0.3.1.HD01AA

As usual, the OTA is rolling out in batches, hence it will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021