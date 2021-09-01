PUBG: New State available for pre-order on Google Play, App Store in India

PUBG: New State, the latest battle royale game from Krafton, is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India. The title is expected to launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS on October 8th, 2021.

"It's time to ready your gear and get hyped with your fellow Survivors—PUBG: NEW STATE is coming to India! We've been humbled and inspired by the love and support we've received from India. To ensure that we could have everything ready for our Survivors in India by launch, we needed some time to prepare. But the wait is over," the company said in an official release on Wednesday.

Hunting season is open. Welcome to Troi, your new battlegrounds.

Developed by PUBG Studios, New State recreates PUBG: Battleground's original Battle Royale experience with next-generation graphics, more realistic and dynamic gunplay and other features. The game sees 100 players fighting with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains.

