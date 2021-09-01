Left Menu

PUBG: New State available for pre-order on Google Play, App Store in India

Developed by PUBG Studios, New State recreates PUBG: Battleground's original Battle Royale experience with next-generation graphics, more realistic and dynamic gunplay and other features. The game sees 100 players fighting with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains.

PUBG: New State, the latest battle royale game from Krafton, is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India. Image Credit: Google Play Store

PUBG: New State, the latest battle royale game from Krafton, is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India. The title is expected to launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS on October 8th, 2021.

"It's time to ready your gear and get hyped with your fellow Survivors—PUBG: NEW STATE is coming to India! We've been humbled and inspired by the love and support we've received from India. To ensure that we could have everything ready for our Survivors in India by launch, we needed some time to prepare. But the wait is over," the company said in an official release on Wednesday.

Below are the key features of the upcoming battle royale game:

  • Utilizing customized graphic rendering technology - global illumination, auto exposure, and more - PUBG: New State features ultra-realistic graphics that take mobile gaming to the next level.
  • Fully optimized for the mobile environment, the game implements the same quality of realistic action animations and gunplay mechanics as PUBG on PC. The application of ADS collimating and ballistics systems in-game make gunfights all the more realistic and intense.
  • Players will have access to a variety of original content that is exclusive to PUBG: New State - the Drone Store system, Green Flare Guns, and more.
  • Players will drop into Troi, a new and exclusive battleground set in the year 2051. The map features a large, 8km-by-8km open world that players can explore freely.
  • Players can join up with friends using new and enhanced co-op features to take on the massive battlegrounds together.

