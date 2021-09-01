Elgi enters into tie-up with NASSCOM

Coimbatore, Sept 1 (PTI): Coimbatore-based ELGi Equipments, an air-compressor manufacturer, on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with NASSCOM.

With this partnership, ELGi aims to equip every employee with a set of foundational digital skills that will enable them to operate in a digital environment, continually adapt to new ways of working, and add value beyond what can be done by automated systems and intelligent machines.

FutureSkills Prime, a skilling programme, focused on emerging technologies, is powered by a partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NASSCOM, and the IT industry.

Over 1,000 ELGi employees are scheduled to undertake this program, a press release from the company said here. ''Our purpose is to provide the best experience at each stakeholder touch-point. In our journey towards this purpose, we recognise that emerging digital technologies will be central pillars in providing such an experience. Be it customers or employees, or investors, digital can substantially and significantly enhance the experience. This has to be architected by our people and the starting point is to imagine the opportunities through the lens of digital technologies. To enable each employee in our organisation to do this, it is imperative that they have a foundational knowledge of the various digital technologies..,'' said managing director of Elgi Equipments Jairam Varadaraj said.

“Now more than ever, the need for each citizen to get equipped with the skills of emerging technologies is of paramount importance to leverage the waves of opportunity rising up through this digital transformation we are going through. It is also important for each individual to talk the language of digital and stay in tune with the world that is changing rapidly around us,'' said Kirti Seth of NASSCOM.

FutureSkills Prime has a vision to make individuals from across sectors and across job roles digitally fluent. We're proud that our voice has been recognised by industries across sectors. The fact that Elgi Equipments is to leverage FutureSkills Prime to build the digital quotient of their employees is good,'' said Seth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)