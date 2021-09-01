Left Menu

Elgi enters into tie-up with NASSCOM

To enable each employee in our organisation to do this, it is imperative that they have a foundational knowledge of the various digital technologies.., said managing director of Elgi Equipments Jairam Varadaraj said.Now more than ever, the need for each citizen to get equipped with the skills of emerging technologies is of paramount importance to leverage the waves of opportunity rising up through this digital transformation we are going through.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:25 IST
Elgi enters into tie-up with NASSCOM
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Sept 1 (PTI): Coimbatore-based ELGi Equipments, an air-compressor manufacturer, on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with NASSCOM.

With this partnership, ELGi aims to equip every employee with a set of foundational digital skills that will enable them to operate in a digital environment, continually adapt to new ways of working, and add value beyond what can be done by automated systems and intelligent machines.

FutureSkills Prime, a skilling programme, focused on emerging technologies, is powered by a partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NASSCOM, and the IT industry.

Over 1,000 ELGi employees are scheduled to undertake this program, a press release from the company said here. ''Our purpose is to provide the best experience at each stakeholder touch-point. In our journey towards this purpose, we recognise that emerging digital technologies will be central pillars in providing such an experience. Be it customers or employees, or investors, digital can substantially and significantly enhance the experience. This has to be architected by our people and the starting point is to imagine the opportunities through the lens of digital technologies. To enable each employee in our organisation to do this, it is imperative that they have a foundational knowledge of the various digital technologies..,'' said managing director of Elgi Equipments Jairam Varadaraj said.

“Now more than ever, the need for each citizen to get equipped with the skills of emerging technologies is of paramount importance to leverage the waves of opportunity rising up through this digital transformation we are going through. It is also important for each individual to talk the language of digital and stay in tune with the world that is changing rapidly around us,'' said Kirti Seth of NASSCOM.

FutureSkills Prime has a vision to make individuals from across sectors and across job roles digitally fluent. We're proud that our voice has been recognised by industries across sectors. The fact that Elgi Equipments is to leverage FutureSkills Prime to build the digital quotient of their employees is good,'' said Seth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021