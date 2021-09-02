Left Menu

Windows 10 Team 2020 Update 1 now available for all Surface Hub devices

Windows 10 Team 2020 Update 1 now available for all Surface Hub devices
The update brings new Windows 10 features and major improvements to device deployment and manageability to help customers configure, manage and collaborate on their Surface Hub devices. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update 1, based on Windows 10, version 20H2, is now available for all Surface Hub models including the 55-inch and 84-inch first-generation Hub models and the latest 50-inch and 85-inch Hub 2S models.

The update brings new Windows 10 features and major improvements to device deployment and manageability to help customers configure, manage and collaborate on their Surface Hub devices. These include support for the new Microsoft Edge browser which provides the same world-class browsing experience that it provides on Windows 10 PCs. By default, Surface Hub devices are preinstalled with Microsoft Edge Legacy.

With the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update 1, the Welcome screen's background image will also function as the home screen's background image to keep the aesthetics consistent until an app is invoked.

Surface Hub devices connected to Windows Update will receive the update automatically, which typically occurs during nightly maintenance cycles, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

