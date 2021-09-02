Left Menu

Microsoft partners with Ed4All and NIOS to empower students in open schooling system

The partnership will benefit over 170 million learners across the open schooling ecosystem in India by providing them access to tools, experiences, and skills needed to be job-ready in a digital economy.

  • India

Microsoft and edtech platform Ed4All have collaborated with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to transform learning in the open schooling system in India and empower students with digital skills to make them job-ready with BLEAP for NIOS, a first-of-its-kind customized tech platform that provides a personalized learning experience.

The partnership will benefit over 170 million learners across the open schooling ecosystem in India by providing them access to tools, experiences, and skills needed to be job-ready in a digital economy.

Our partnership with NIOS to empower over 170 million learners across the country is an important step in ensuring equity in education and skilling. As we rapidly move towards a digital economy, the skills of the future will look very different from the skills that are needed today. Along with Ed4All, we are committed to providing access to the technology, skills and resources that students need to succeed in a digital world.

Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India

Built on the Microsoft stack of Teams, M365, and Azure, BLEAP for NIOS, the platform brings together live classes and labs, recorded sessions, remote proctored exams and assessments, along with skill-based courses and certifications to provide a holistic learning experience. Students will get access to digital courses on the latest technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data sciences among others.

