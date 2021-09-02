Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app, Ifax reports
Russia's communications watchdog threatened on Thursday to fine Apple and Google unless they removed an app created by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from their stores, the Interfax news agency reported.
A Russian court declared the jailed opposition politician's movement extremist this summer in a crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections later this month. Navalny's allies want to use the app to organize a tactical voting campaign.
