Latest Zenfone 8 update improves stability of fingerprint unlock

The Asus Zenfone 8 is receiving a new software update that improves the stability of fingerprint unlock on the Android flagship. The update, version 30.11.51.115, is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS590KS' in Russia, Japan, Europe and worldwide.

As always, the OTA is having a batched roll-out and may take some days to reach all units. You can manually check for the update by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete changelog for the Zenfone 8 v30.11.51.115 update:

Update from 30.11.51.112

Optimized fingerprint unlock stability

Optimized system stability

Update from 30.11.51.103

Improved power consumption & thermal

Improved the image quality of ASUS Camera and Messenger

Optimized system stability

Disabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange (Poland)

Asus ZenFone 8: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, the Asus Zenfone 8 features a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The dual rear camera system onboard the phone incorporates a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF.

The Asus Zenfone 8 packs a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. Connectivity and other features onboard the phone include - WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, among others.